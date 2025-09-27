Blister’s Barbecue piles on the flavor with loaded fries, tender meats and more - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Blister’s Barbecue has settled into a new location on Main Street in Rexburg and that means a bigger kitchen with more food options.

The eatery has been around for 13 years, starting in a trailer before moving into Mother Hibbard’s Country Store. In January, the restaurant relocated to the heart of Rexburg. But one thing that hasn’t changed is the delicious food that keeps customers coming back for more.

“We prepare our meats a day in advance and let them marinate,” explains co-owner and general manager Blake Winters. “We put them on the smoker in the morning, first thing, and then, through the process of smoking and brushing the meats, we smoke them for about 4-5 hours.”

Blister’s offers a variety of sandwiches, including a Cuban, cheesesteak, buffalo chicken, chicken bacon ranch and more. We tried the turkey club, which was stacked high with smoked turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, grilled onion, lettuce and tomato.

Blister’s turkey club sandwich | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The sandwich was incredible with moist turkey, just the right amount of sauce and a bunch that melts in your mouth.

Winters says one of the most popular items on the menu is the pulled pork loaded French fries – and once we ate some of them, we could see why. The fries are cut fresh in-house with cheese, pork and ranch dressing piled on top. Add a side of homemade fry sauce and you could have a complete meal. You can also try the fries with briskey on top, but a warning – you won’t be able to stop eating them!

Blister’s offers a variety of meat platters. There’s the Buckaroo (1 meat and 1 side), the Cowgirl (2 meats and 1 side), and the Cowboy (3 meats and 1 side). We sampled the Cowboy with ribs, chicken thighs, and tri tip.

Blister’s Cowboy meat plate | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

All of the meats were tender and had the perfect amount of glaze. Winters says Blister’s uses its own special recipes to make sure the meat is marinated just right.

The restaurant also serves rice bowls, smoked chicken wings, grilled cheese sandwiches, desserts and more. Catering is offered and you can order food to be delivered through DoorDash.

Located at 26 East Main Street in Rexburg, Blister’s is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday.

You can learn more about Blister’s here and visit their Facebook page here.