Bonneville County rescinds burn ban - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Board of Commissioners issued a resolution Tuesday lifting a burn ban issued on July 25 because of very dry weather, according to a post on the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“Due to improved environmental conditions and fuel moisture levels, the Bonneville County Board of Commissioners have rescinded the Burn Ban that was put in place July 25,” the post stated. “With the removal of the burn ban residents are encouraged to exercise caution when burning.”

The resolution points to “increased moisture content in fuels” as the reason for the change.