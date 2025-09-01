Burlington to open first store in eastern Idaho and the store is now hiring - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – National discount retailer Burlington is expanding into eastern Idaho with a new location set to open in Idaho Falls this fall.

The store will be located in the Teton Spectrum shopping center where Bed, Bath and Beyond previously operated at 3011 South 25th Street. This will be Burlington’s fourth location in the state with other stores in Boise, Nampa and Meridian.

The Idaho Falls location will feature Burlington’s updated layout and new logo, “Deals. Brands. WOW!” The redesign, which includes reorganized aisles and bold signage, is part of the company’s push to make stores easier to navigate and to showcase current fashion and home trends.

Shoppers will find discounted brand-name merchandise across departments, including women’s apparel, menswear, juniors, kids, footwear, beauty, home décor, baby products, and pet supplies, according to a news release.

As Burlington prepares to open its doors, the company is also hiring for a variety of positions. Interested applicants can apply at BurlingtonStores.jobs.

The company currently operates more than 1,100 stores across the country.