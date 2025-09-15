BYU-Idaho enrolls record number of new students - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho is welcoming a record number of new students for the Fall 2025 Semester, highlighted by the largest incoming freshmen class in the university’s history, according to information released Monday by the University.

More than 6,500 new students, including about 5,500 first-time freshmen, have enrolled this semester, officials told EastIdahoNews.com. The previous record for first-time freshmen enrollment was set in Fall 2020, when 4,900 students began as freshmen.

The milestone comes as BYU-Idaho celebrates 25 years since 2000, when President Gordon B. Hinckley announced that Ricks College would become a four-year university, according to today’s announcement.

Student enrollment reached 25,000 in 2025, including on-campus students and those participating in concurrent enrollment programs through high school, officials said.

University administrators said the growth reflects the unique BYU-Idaho experience and results from its mission.

“BYU-Idaho’s mission is to develop disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their homes, the Church, and their communities,” said Alvin F. Meredith III, president of Brigham Young University-Idaho. “Students are drawn to the university because they find an education here that is both spiritually strengthening and academically rigorous.”

University officials said BYU-Idaho has expanded enrollment, modernized its campus, and embraced innovative teaching and online learning over the past two decades, all while enhancing student support and maintaining its Christ-centered, student-focused mission.

“We are thrilled to see so many students choose BYU-Idaho to begin pursuing their degrees and, ultimately, their careers,” said Rob Garrett, chief of staff and executive strategy and planning vice president. “Their decision to come here demonstrates confidence in the kind of learning environment and community they will find. They know we are committed to supporting their academic, spiritual, and personal growth as they prepare for meaningful jobs.”

As the semester begins, the university community is reflecting on the remarkable journey of the past 25 years. The institution has grown significantly since transitioning from Ricks College to BYU-Idaho in 2000. Its unique three-track system, focus on affordability, and Christ-centered approach to education continue to distinguish it from other higher education institutions.

“Reaching 25,000 students in our 25th year as a four-year university is a remarkable symbol of what the Lord is doing here in Rexburg,” said Amy Renee, student life vice president. “We look forward to the next 25 years of preparing disciple leaders who will bless the world.”