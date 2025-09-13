Century High School in Pocatello receives top ranking from U.S. News & World Report - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.

POCATELLO — Century High School is being recognized for academic excellence after earning high marks in the U.S. News & World Report 2025-2026 Best High Schools rankings.

Century ranked #8 overall in Idaho, securing its place among the top high schools statewide. Among traditional public schools, Century ranked #4 in Idaho, with only three charter schools placing higher.

In addition to its state achievement, Century High School is distinguished as the top-performing high school locally.

Nationally, Century also achieved strong results, ranking #1,679 out of nearly 18,000 schools reviewed, which places it in the top 11% of all high schools across the country.

“These rankings are a testament to the dedication of our learners, teachers, staff, and families,” said Courtney Fisher, Director of Communications. “Century’s recognition as one of the top high schools in Idaho underscores PCSD 25’s standing as a high-performing district, committed to delivering exceptional learning experiences and preparing every learner for success in college, career, and life.”

The U.S. News & World Report rankings are based on factors including state assessments, graduation rates, and college readiness.

Century High School’s recognition reinforces Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s commitment to excellence in education.

You can see the entire list of Idaho schools here.