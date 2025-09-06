Champions sold at Eastern Idaho State Fair 4-H Auction - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Thousands of dollars went to 4-H children during Friday’s 4-H & FFA Junior Livestock Sale in Blackfoot.

While no records were set during the annual event, both buyers and sellers capped the traditional end of the fair season, with 4-H AND FFA participants handing over their yearlong projects to bidders.

The sale saw only the top 20 of each species judged during the previous week’s animal shows, which in most cases, followed critical judging in individual county shows leading up to the state level shows in Blackfoot.

Friday’s sale began with grand champion and reserve grand champion auctions by species.

As expected, the top sales price went to this year’s grand champion market beef steer. Charli Nash from Power County took home $9,500 for her project. The reserve grand champion (second place) market beef steer brought $7,575 for Raegan Nash.