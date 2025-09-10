Charlie Kirk shot while speaking at Utah Valley University - East Idaho News

OREM (KSL.com)— Conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk appeared to have been shot in the neck Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University.

A suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk is taken into custody Wednesday on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. | KSL.com

His speech was part of the American Comeback Tour hosted by Turning Point USA. Several people attending the speech have confirmed a shot was fired. An alert UVU sent to students said a “single shot shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker.”

UVU was locked down in response while law enforcement respond. The shot rang out at 12:20 p.m., and Kirk was taken away from the location by his security, UVU said. The school confirmed that a suspect is in custody.

In a video posted on X, it appears Kirk was sitting under a tent in the courtyard when he was hit in the right side of his neck.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social saying, “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

“Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father,” Vice President J.D. Vance said.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI is monitoring reports of the shooting.

“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation,” he said.

UVU professor Michael Andersen was about 50 feet away at the event when he heard what he thought was a firework while Kirk was answering a question.

“Then people started running out of the amphitheater and I saw some people trying to get up out of the terraces. … As I was walking away, as we were evacuating, the person next to me said he saw Charlie Kirk get hit,” Andersen said.

He said the atmosphere was “fairly panicked” right after it happened as people ran to take cover.

Kirk is the founder of the conservative Turning Point USA, where he has developed a large and loyal online following. He is an ally of President Donald Trump and a leader of the “America First” political movement.

In recent years he has looked to expand his influence as a GOP kingmaker through Turning Point Action. He appeared in Utah last year to endorse Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs’ campaign for U.S. Senate.

Utah’s Republican representatives and senators weighed in on social media, saying they were “devastated” by the news and condemning the violence.

“I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely,” Sen. Mike Lee posted. “Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there.”

Sen. John Curtis added: “My heart goes out to Charlie, those in attendance, and their families. We are praying for his safety and the well-being of everyone impacted. My team and I will continue to gather more information as it becomes available and are closely monitoring the situation. I am grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and first responders working to secure the campus.”

Gov. Spencer Cox said he was being briefed by law enforcement on the situation and said he would share updates as they become available.

“Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life,” the governor said. “Americans of every political persuasion must unit in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family and all those affected.”

Rep. Celeste Maloy said, “This doesn’t reflect who we are in Utah,” while Rep. Mike Kennedy said he was “devastated” of the shooting.

“My team and I are tracking the tragic shooting at Utah Valley University and seeking more information as it’s made available,” said Rep. Blake Moore. “We are praying for Charlie Kirk, his family, the students and all those impacted.”

Utah Democratic Party Chairman Brian King joined calls to pray for Kirk.

“I join Utahns across the state in praying for the safety of Charlie Kirk and all of those in attendance at the event,” he said. “Free speech is the bedrock of our democracy and violence has absolutely no place in our politics.”

