COURTROOM INSIDER | Inside the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Inside the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” a look inside the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center in Idaho – the place where Lori Vallow Daybell will spend the rest of her life.
Nate Eaton interviews warden Janell Clement and takes a tour of the facility.
Watch in the video player above.
