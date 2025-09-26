 COURTROOM INSIDER | The man who interviews serial killers and other inmates behind bars - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Standoff ends in Arimo with suspect in custody

Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | The man who interviews serial killers and other inmates behind bars

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nate Eaton speaks with Andrew Dodge. He’s the host of “Unforbidden Truth” and has interviewed more than 300 people, including serial killers, inmates on death row, criminals, victims and others over the past 14 years.

He shares his story with Nate and explains why he’s so fascinated with true crime.

Watch in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION