 COURTROOM INSIDER | Undercover investigation tracking child predators in Idaho, LIVE Q&A with investigator - East Idaho News
COURTROOM INSIDER

COURTROOM INSIDER | Undercover investigation tracking child predators in Idaho, LIVE Q&A with investigator

  Published at  | Updated at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Tonight – a special edition of “Courtroom Insider” as we go undercover with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Watch in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION