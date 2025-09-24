Deputies find missing motorcyclist deceased near Heise - East Idaho News

HEISE — A motorcyclist who had been missing since Friday was reportedly found deceased.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Mark Malicoat, 56, of Ririe.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Malicoat was last heard from on Friday and was reported missing on Monday, leading deputies to search for him in the Heise area. Deputies checked for the last location of his cellphone, with no success.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, a family friend of Malicoat’s reported marks on Forest Road 218.

“After several hours of searching, Malicoat’s motorcycle and body were found off the side of the road in the brush, near the Y intersection of Kelly Canyon Road and Heise Road,” the release says. “The investigation into the crash is ongoing and next of kin has been notified.”

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson and staff send their condolences to Malicoat’s family.

“We also appreciate the assistance of Central Fire Department, Tech Rescue and Ririe Quick Response in finding Malicoat,” the release says.