Electronics store employee surprised for Feel Good Friday after helping woman with flat tire - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email from a woman named Kristi who wanted to thank a man who helped her with a flat tire. She wrote:

I would like to nominate Jeff at Limitless Electronics on Anderson in Idaho Falls for Feel Good Friday. On Friday, Sept. 5 just before 4:30 p.m., I got a flat tire just after picking my mom up from work at the McDonald’s by Fred Meyer. I was able to pull into the parking lot at Limitless Electronics to get the tire changed, but I couldn’t get the lug nuts off. I called from church who was able to get all but one of them loosened. Just as Mike (who’s about 80) was heading into the store to ask for someone younger with more muscles to help, Jeff came out to see what help he could offer. I’d say not much more than five minutes later, he had that last lug nut off and the spare tire on. The whole time he was helping us, he had a big smile on his face and was acting like it was no trouble at all to help. I’m sure he would say it was no big deal, but it meant an awful lot!

We decided to surprise Jeff for Feel Good Friday and thank him for what he did. Watch in the video player again!