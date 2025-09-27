Fall River Family Medicine & Urgent Care moves into new location in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Fall River Family Medicine & Urgent Care, which has served the Rexburg

community for nearly 13 years at 21 Winn Dr., has opened a new, larger location at 2000 Trappers Loop in Rexburg.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this move,” said Dr. Austin Gillette, one of the primary physicians at Fall River Family Medicine & Urgent Care. “Not only will this new building be more updated and well-equipped, it will also give our staff and patients so much more room. This gives us the ability to see our patients on a more regular basis. We pride ourselves on really getting to know our patients and understanding how to treat the root cause of what is ailing them as opposed to simply treating the symptoms.”

Construction on the new facility began in the summer of 2024, providing Fall River with room to grow.

“Our dedication to and care for our patients will continue to be what they know and expect,” said Dr. Kelly Dustin, another of the primary physicians at Fall River. “I love being able to take care of the whole family over time, from babies to retirement and beyond.”

Dustin is certified in (OMT) Osteopathic manipulative therapy, he is also certified to perform airman medical exams.

“One of the advantages of moving to a new location is that appointment times will be more accessible for our patients as we have more space,” Dustin said.

Dr. Shelby Nordmann has been with Fall River since 2022 but joined the team full time in 2024. She offers her wealth of knowledge in women’s health, menopause care, obstetrics, and primary family care.

The new building offers more space to accommodate a new ultrasound machine, dedicated IV fluid rooms for the urgent care, and more accessible parking.

“We are excited to be able to grow with our community and be better equipped to tackle medical concerns together in a way that will work for our patients’ lives and values,” Nordmann said.

About Fall River Family Medicine & Urgent Care

Fall River Family Medicine & Urgent Care has a mission to help ease suffering, fight against illness, and guide their friends to be healthier physically, mentally, and emotionally, according to a statement from the practice. From family medicine to urgent care and pediatrics to obstetrics, Fall River is accepting new patients, and as always, walk-ins are welcome.

Services are offered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. For more information, call Leslie Hymas at 208-881-5222 or email lhymas.frfm@gmail.com.