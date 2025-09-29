 From farm to table: A firsthand look at the hard work behind potato harvest - East Idaho News
From farm to table: A firsthand look at the hard work behind potato harvest

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton and farmer Zach Newman ride in a truck for potato harvest. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our community and today we are workin’ it on the farm.

It’s potato harvest time across eastern Idaho and we decided to spend some time in a field to see what it takes to bring the state’s most well-known vegetable to our plates.

potatoes in shed
Nate Eaton and Zach Newman in a potato cellar. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Farmers are working sunrise to sunset this month making sure the harvest is a success and Zach Newman of Brett Jensen Farms spent some time showing us how it’s done.

Check out the video in the player above.

