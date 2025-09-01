Grey Muzzle grant gives senior dogs at Snake River Animal Shelter a second chance to shine - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Snake River Animal Shelter.

IDAHO FALLS — Some furry faces are grey, but there is bright news for senior dogs this summer!

The Grey Muzzle Organization has awarded a transformative grant to Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS,) ensuring more older dogs in the community receive the love, comfort, and care they need in their golden years through a program SRAS calls “Senior Glow Up.”

“Senior Glow Up” is a dog grooming program that aims to reduce the length of stay for the senior dogs that enter SRAS and improve their quality of life during the stay. During the next year, approximately 24 senior dogs at SRAS will be taken to a professional groomer, then the “before and after photos will be shared on social media through paid promotion to help the dogs find their fur-ever homes as soon as possible.

Snake River Animal Shelter is honored to be one of just 119 animal welfare groups selected nationwide — from a highly competitive pool of 440 applicants—to receive funding aimed at supporting senior dogs and the families who cherish them. This year, Grey Muzzle is distributing over $1.57 million in grants to organizations across the country, all working toward a shared mission: giving at-risk senior dogs the second chances they so deeply deserve.

The “Senior Glow Up” program was partially inspired by Mila, a 10-year-old border collie mix, who came to SRAS as a stray and was never claimed.

Initially, Mila was so matted on her underside that staff couldn’t even determine her gender. After an evaluation by SRAS’s vet techs, it was discovered that Mila was female with a suspected UTI, due to fluid leakage.

However, after a grooming appointment with dog groomer Tyson Loveridge from I Shih Tzu Knot, Loveridge identified the fluid as a pus-like substance. Romi Weaver, Operations Manager for SRAS, recognized the symptoms and feared Mila might have Pyometra—a potentially fatal uterine infection often associated with overbreeding. Mila underwent a life-saving spay surgery to address the Pyometra, and she has fully recovered.

She has since been adopted by Weaver and her family and has completely stolen their hearts.

Grooming literally helped save Mila’s life, and SRAS is very excited to be able to provide grooming to more seniors throughout the year.

“This grant will provide much needed love and care for sweet seniors like Mila, who never quit fighting, despite the many years of trials she so-clearly faced,” said Michelle Ziel-Dingman, Executive Director of SRAS. “No one appreciates a cozy bed and a loving heart more than a senior dog. We’re honored to give dogs like Mila a fresh start and the comfort of a forever home.”

Over the past 17 years, The Grey Muzzle Organization has given more than $7.2 million in grants to animal welfare organizations across the country. Through a growing network of dedicated grantees, they’re working toward a shared vision: A time when every senior dog finds safety, love, and a soft landing.

“If 50 is the new 30 for humans, why not for our older best friends?” asks Denise Fleck, Executive Director of The Grey Muzzle Organization. “Senior dogs have so much love left to give, yet they’re often the last to be adopted and the first at risk when shelters run out of space. Our grants help change that by funding medical and dental care, adoption and foster programs, hospice support, and services that help keep senior dogs in the homes they love. These resources give thousands of older dogs a second chance to shine!”

From tail-wagging couch potatoes to wise old adventurers, senior dogs have much to give their human companions and with this support provided by The Grey Muzzle Organization, Snake River Animal Shelter will help more of them find their happy endings.