Here's what I learned working as a restoration specialist for a day - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our community and today we are workin’ it with Advanced Cleaning & Restoration as restoration specialists.

We met with Co-owners Michael and Aishi Lindula, and they gave us a rundown of what it takes to be a restoration specialist. They respond to a huge variety of emergencies causing property damage, and there’s many steps in the process to complete before their job is done.

They took us out to a job site where the homeowners experienced significant flooding damage in the basement. We got to learn how to take moisture and humidity readings, making sure the basement had properly dried before we packed up equipment.

While its office is based out of Idaho Falls, Advanced Cleaning & Restoration covers not only eastern Idaho, but also western Wyoming, up to Montana, down to Utah, and over to Mountain Home, Idaho. People can reach them 24/7 online or by calling (208) 745-0037 in eastern Idaho. Those in southern Idaho can call (208) 731-4380 and Wyoming residents can get in touch with the business at (307) 699-1421.

