Honor the memory of a local girl killed in Halloween car crash by raising money for scholarships at "An Eve to Remember" - East Idaho News

MALAD CITY — In remembrance of their late daughter who was killed in a car accident, a local family is raising money for a scholarship with a water lantern release.

An avid lover of science and all things marine life, 16-year-old Eve Estella Estudillo was planning to attend college to further her knowledge in marine biology.

“She just wanted to be around the ocean,” says Eve’s mother, Teena Estudillo. “She was just completely interested in science and she wanted to kind of just go and travel the world.”

On Oct. 31, 2022, Eve was involved in a car accident that would take her life much too soon. A passenger in another car, Darrel Lee Lewis, 58, was also killed in the crash.

“Eve got into a car with someone that made the wrong decision to drive impaired and distracted,” said Teena in a statement about the accident. “Going through court proceedings and a long legal road, we as a family and close friends knew we needed a reprieve and a way to remember and honor Eve’s life.”

Eve Estudillo | Courtesy of Teena Estudillo

Teena says Eve was known for being a friendly face to all, and never failing to prioritize inclusivity.

“She could always make somebody smile. (She was) always very inclusive,” Teena says. “I don’t think she had someone that disliked her, just because she was the way she was, very inclusive.”

To celebrate her love for science, the family decided to start An Eve To Remember Scholarship Foundation, which raises money to award $1000 scholarships to students who are involved in science-related fields, like Eve was hoping to pursue.

“We have already presented two of these awards in the last two years,” Teena says. “One student is attending Idaho State University and pursuing a chemistry degree, and another student is attending Boise State University, and pursuing a degree in biological science.”

Eve Estudillo | Courtesy of Teena Estudillo

The family has organized their second annual event for this year, a floating water lantern release, dedicated to Eve and her love for the sea.

“People buy water lanterns and release them in honor of someone they have lost, letting og of problems from the past, ad encouraging hope and dreams for the future,” Teena says. “We would love to increase public knowledge of our foundation to help support our scholarship and to raise awareness on the causes we are passionate about.”

The water lantern release will take place on Saturday Oct. 4 at 7 p.m., at the Devils Creek Reservoir Boat Ramp in Malad City.

Water lanterns will be available for purchase for $10 each at the event.

For more information on An Eve To Remember Scholarship Foundation, click here.