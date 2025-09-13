How to prevent falls at home - East Idaho News

Dear Savvy Senior,

My 80-year-old father, who lives alone, has fallen several times over the past few months. Are there any tips or precautions you recommend that I can implement to help prevent this?

Concerned Son

Dear Concerned,

This is a common concern for millions of elderly seniors and their families. Each year more than 1-in-4 older Americans fall, making it the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for those age 65 and older. But many falls can be prevented. Depending on what’s causing your dad to fall, here are some tips that can help keep him on his feet.

Get him exercising

Weak leg muscles and poor balance are two of the biggest risk factors that cause seniors to fall. Walking, strength training and tai chi are all good for improving balance and strength, as are a number of simple exercises your dad can do anytime like sit-to-stand exercises (sitting down and standing up from a seat without using his hands for assistance), standing on one foot for 30 seconds then switching to the other foot, and walking heel-to-toe across the room.

Check his meds

Does your dad take any medicine, or combination of medicines, that make him dizzy, sleepy or lightheaded? If so, make a list or gather up all the drugs he takes – prescriptions and over the counter – and contact his doctor or pharmacist for a drug review and adjustment.

Many blood pressure medications, anti-anxiety drugs, antidepressants, anti-seizure drugs, antipsychotic drugs, diuretics, sedatives, tranquilizers, some painkillers and over-the-counter drugs that cause drowsiness are common culprits in medication-related falls.

Get a vision and hearing test

Even small changes in sight and hearing can increase your dad’s risk of falling, so get his eyes checked every year to be sure his vison and eyeglasses (if used) are to up to par. Hearing loss can also double the risk of falling, so have your dad’s hearing checked too, and if he uses a hearing aid, be sure it fits well, and he wears it.

Fall-proof his home

There are a number of simple household modifications you can do to make your dad’s living area safer. Start by helping him arrange or move the furniture so there are clear pathways to walk through and pick-up items on the floor that could cause him to trip like newspapers, shoes, clothes, electrical or phone cords.

If he has throw rugs, remove them or use double-sided tape to secure them.

In the bathroom buy some non-skid rugs for the floors and a rubber suction-grip mat or adhesive non-skid tape for the floor of the tub or shower, and have a carpenter install grab bars in and around the tub/shower for support.

Also, make sure the lighting throughout the house is good. Purchase some inexpensive plug-in nightlights for the bathrooms and hallways, and if he has stairs, put handrails on both sides.

For more tips, see the NIA “Preventing Falls at Home: Room by Room” web page at NIA.NIH.gov/health/fall-proofing-your-home.

Choose safe footwear

Going barefoot or wearing slippers or socks at home can also cause falls, as can wearing backless shoes, and shoes with heels or smooth leather soles. The safest option is rubber-sole, low-heel shoes.

Purchase some helpful aids

If your dad needs some help with his balance or walking, get him a cane or walker. Also, to help ensure your dad’s safety, and provide you some peace of mind, consider getting him a medical alert system that comes with a wearable emergency help button (some systems are voice-activated) that would allow him to call for help if he did fall or need assistance.

To help you evaluate your dad’s future risk of falling, use the National Council on Aging’s “Falls Free Checkup” tool at NCOA.org/tools/falls-free-checkup.

Send your questions or comments to questions@savvysenior.org, or to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070.