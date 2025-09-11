Hundreds participate in candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk in Boise - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI TV) — A large crowd gathered for a candlelight vigil in Boise following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

Kirk died after he was gunned down by someone at Utah Valley University during a speaking appearance. Kirk often spoke at college campuses around the country, even stopping at Boise State in April of this year.

Idaho News 6 was at the vigil on the statehouse steps, where flags were seen at half-staff. President Donald Trump ordered flags at half-staff following Kirk’s death.

Supporters at the Idaho Capitol on Wednesday evening sang hymns, shared stories about Kirk’s influence, lit candles, and participated in a moment of silence.

KIVI TV

Idaho News 6 reporter Brady Caskey was on scene when a fight broke out after he says a man riding by on a Lime bike yelled an expletive about Kirk while the vigil was going on.

He says the argument between the man and some people at the vigil became physical moments before Boise Police responded and took someone into custody. It’s not clear whether anyone was arrested or cited following the incident.

Caskey spoke with Dylan Anson, a Meridian man who was at the vigil. Anson says he helped break up the fight by pulling people off of the man who initially yelled at the crowd. Anson told Idaho News 6, “Charlie Kirk, he stood as a Christian man and as Christians we do not support violence.” Anson also said, “A wrong plus a wrong does not make a right, in any sense.”

Kirk leaves behind a wife and two children.