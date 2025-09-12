Idaho Falls Symphony presents 'Carnival! A Symphony in the Park' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Saturday’s annual return of The Idaho Falls Symphony brings what organizers are calling a “cherished outdoor tradition:” the annual Freeman Park concert.

The 5 p.m. free, family-friendly performance celebrates the joy of music under the open sky, with a “festive program designed to delight audiences of all ages,” organizers said.

“The wonderful tradition of presenting the Idaho Falls Symphony in Freeman Park always brings a smile to my face,” said Music Director Thomas Heuser. “We love seeing the community gathered together for music in the open air. Get ready for a fun and festive atmosphere, and incredible playing by your Symphony musicians.”

This year’s Carnival-themed concert highlights music brimming with energy and imagination, Heuser said. Dvořák and Rimsky-Korsakov capture the celebratory mood with boisterous percussion and a relentless musical drive, while the wonder and inspiration of beloved songs from The Greatest Showman will sweep audiences away.

Adding Broadway flair, the symphony will present a new arrangement of music from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel,

created by Roger Evans, music director of the Idaho Falls Opera Theater, featuring Caryn & Phil Marlowe. Favorite melodies will include “June Is Bustin’ Out All Over,” “If I Loved You,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” and the powerful “Soliloquy.”

A highlight of the evening will be the appearance of Brad Camphouse, widely known as The Bearded Realtor, as guest

conductor for John Philip Sousa’s rousing Stars and Stripes Forever.

Before the concert, Chesbro Music will offer a hands-on musical instrument petting zoo for participants to experience the joy of music.

Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, family and friends. Local food vendors will be available in the park, and all are welcome to attend. A special thanks to the INL, Westmark, Idaho Falls Power, and Chesbro Music for sponsoring this concert.