Idaho man killed after hitting debris on I-15 in Utah - East Idaho News

Idaho man killed after hitting debris on I-15 in UtahPublished at | Updated at
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Officials have identified the man who was killed after hitting debris in the southbound lanes of I-15 in Salt Lake City on Friday.
Bradley Thomas Beaver, 24, of Twin Falls, Idaho, was driving on I-15 near 2300 North, just north of Rose Park, when he collided with the debris at about 8 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cam Roden said Tuesday.
Roden said the car had collided with a tire, but investigators have not determined where it came from yet.
I-15 was shut down for several hours on Friday night as the crash scene was investigated, causing heavy traffic delays throughout the area.