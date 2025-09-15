ISU launches high school business pitch competition with thousands up for grabs - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Business Pitch Competition, funded by the Reed E. Ostermeier Entrepreneurship Endowment and in partnership with PitchVantage, invites high school students from across Southeast Idaho to pitch a business idea for their chance to win big scholarship prizes. Presented by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (CEED) within the College of Business, this event gives students the opportunity to not only win scholarship money, it also helps them become better public speakers, learn about entrepreneurship as a career and even make their business dream a reality.

“I was inspired to support entrepreneur programs at ISU, specifically this competition, because it really embodies the spirit of my brother,” said Shane Ostermeier, who established and named the endowment that supports the competition in honor of his brother. “Reed had an entrepreneurial spirit – he took on many business ventures, everything from farming to personal training.”

The first-place winner of the competition will receive a $4,500 scholarship to ISU, second will receive $2,000 and third will receive $1,000. Non-advancing semifinalists will receive $200.

“I want the winners of this competition to have a path to their dreams, and know that hard work pays off,” said Ostermeier. “This competition is also a chance for high school students to throw out any business idea they have with no barriers, only opportunities. They shouldn’t be afraid to enter this competition, regardless of where they live or how they grew up.”

The competition will be divided into three sections – first round, semifinals and finals. The first round is completed via PitchVantage – an AI presentation software that gives real-time feedback on presentations and allows participants to record their pitch as many times as they’d like before making a final submission.

“The ISU High School Business Pitch Competition is committed to giving every student a fair and equal chance to shine,” said Clinical Associate Professor and main coordinator of the event, Josh Thompson. “By partnering with PitchVantage, we’re able to use AI technology to provide consistent and unbiased initial judging. This ensures all participants are evaluated by the same standard, leveling the playing field and allowing their ideas to stand on their own merit.”

Semifinals will be held live over Zoom the week of Oct. 13. Three students will be selected to move on to the final round, which will be held in-person the morning of Friday, Oct. 24 in the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center at Idaho State University. Winners will be announced at the conclusion of the final round. All scholarship prizes are exclusively for new, first-time ISU freshmen.

“This competition underscores the College of Business’s commitment to cultivating the next generation of entrepreneurs who will drive the future of Idaho,” said Interim Dean and ICCU Endowed Professor of Management, Dr. Alex Bolinger. “We are so grateful to Shane Ostermeier for his vision and generosity in funding this competition. We are also incredibly thankful to Josh Thompson for his terrific work in organizing this event. Please encourage high school students that you know to take advantage of this unique opportunity!”

“We want to continue building an entrepreneurial spirit here in Idaho,” added Thompson. “Beyond the competition itself, our goal is to support educators and students by sharing resources, templates, and real-world examples they can put into practice. I’m always happy to visit classrooms, speak with students, and help spark the kind of innovative thinking that drives entrepreneurship forward.”

For more information about the competition, including registration, visit www.isu.edu/cob/pitchcompetition. Student registration closes Sept. 26, and first round submissions are due by Oct. 10.