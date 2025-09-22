Lane closures on US-26 near Palisades begin Monday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

IRWIN — Travelers on U.S. Highway 26 near the Wyoming border will see one lane-closures and temporary traffic signals in place beginning Monday.

The restrictions will allow space for the Idaho Transportation Department and contractor partners to remove hazardous trees in the Palisades area.

These efforts will begin at the Wyoming border, then move west as far as possible through the fall until halting for the season on Nov. 1.

US-26 in east Idaho is a main route to the Jackson Hole and Teton Valley areas, with frequent influx of recreational and tourist traffic. Temporary signals will be in place Monday – Friday in short work zones where active work is occurring and removed from the roadway during weekends. Delays are anticipated to be approximately 15-20 minutes.

Motorists can follow the status and location of this project and others across the state on the Idaho 511 app or at 511.idaho.gov.