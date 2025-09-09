Latter-day Saint President Nelson celebrates 101st birthday - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — President Russell M. Nelson said he is humbled to celebrate his 101st birthday with his children as he shared photos of a family birthday celebration Tuesday on social media.

“Even though those pictured are all adults with children, grandchildren, and even a great grandchild of their own, I still feel the tenderness I felt for them when they were small enough to rock in my arms. From then to now, I’ve done my best to teach them the gospel of Jesus Christ. The glad tidings I have taught them are the same lessons I have often shared with you,” he said.

He enjoyed the family birthday celebration at the Church Administration Building on Sunday, a couple days before his birthday.

Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

President Nelson, leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said he has taught his children — as well as church members — that they are children of God, that Christ is the son of God and that this is his church.

“It is only through Jesus Christ’s Atonement that we can repent of our sins and return to God’s presence. We will find joy in life as we ‘think celestial,'” he said in the social media post.

He thanked members for their faithfulness, gratitude and prayers.

“You inspire me to strive to become a better disciple of Jesus Christ,” President Nelson said.

He became the prophet and leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2018 at 93 years old, and in the next two years traveled over 115,000 miles visiting 35 countries.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, who accompanied President Nelson on the first of the prophet’s four major trips, called his experience a “spine-tingling thrill,” in a church statement celebrating President Nelson’s birthday.

“I’m in the company of President Russell M. Nelson, a modern prophet in every sense that there were ancient prophets (in Jerusalem in biblical times), with the same authority and the same priesthood and teaching the same gospel,” President Holland said.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stands in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Sunday. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

He said the church president’s words are not just for members but for the world. During his travels, President Nelson — who can converse in 11 different languages — often speaks to people in their own language, the church’s statement said.

President Nelson has not traveled around the world as much recently, following the COVID-19 pandemic and a 2023 back injury, but he still shares messages with millions of people around the world through social media and general conference messages.

President Nelson shared an op-ed in Time magazine last week ahead of his birthday about the divine worth of each person and importance of treating others with kindness.

Over the last week, those President Nelson serves with in the church’s First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and auxiliary presidencies have shared messages of love and gratitude for him online, and reminded members of words the prophet has shared throughout his leadership.