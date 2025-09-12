LDS First Presidency issues statement condemning 'horrific acts of violence,' calls for kindness and love - East Idaho News

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement Friday evening following the assassination of Charlie Kirk:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints condemns horrific acts of violence worldwide, including the recent assassination in Utah. We affirm our repeated calls to seek peace and unity despite our differences. Jesus Christ teaches us to love one another, that hate is wrong and that human life is sacred. We urge all to reject violence and instead build understanding. Recognizing that we are all children of God, we must treat one another with more dignity, compassion and respect. As we mourn with those who have experienced loss and care for those living in fear or conflict, we call upon people everywhere to build communities of greater kindness and love.