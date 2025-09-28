Leaders around the world react to news of Nelson's passing - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — State, national and world leaders began Sunday morning with the news of President Russel M. Nelson death, announced Saturday evening by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which Nelson presided as president, prophet, seer and revelator.

“A wise and thoughtful man, President Nelson dedicated nearly four decades of leadership service to his faith and the Church–outwardly demonstrating the call to practice Christlike love. His service to others was not limited solely to his faith, but to his country and his fellow soldier, having served as a member of the United States Army Medical Corps. President Nelson was a renowned surgeon and medical researcher, earning many awards and recognitions for his revolutionary and groundbreaking medical procedures. He was an exceptionally kind leader whose lifetime focus centered on embodying the love of Jesus Christ. His was a life well lived, and I join other members of the Church in mourning his passing. My prayers are with President Nelson’s wife, children and many grandchildren as they grieve his loss here on earth, but celebrate in the hope of one day rejoining him in perfect peace in Heaven.”

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, EastIdahoNews.com

“For as long as I’ve known him, he has exuded — and for me, he’s come to personify — the kind of faith, humility, and quiet confidence that tends to be the constant companion of a devoted servant and follower of Jesus Christ,” Lee wrote.

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, EastIdahoNews.com

“Few lives have been lived as fully and faithfully as that of President Russell M. Nelson. His remarkable 101 years were a testament to service, faith, and vision. I am grateful for the insight, inspiration, and teachings he shared so generously. As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life that lifted countless people and left an enduring legacy of hope and strength.”

Utah State Sen. John Curtis. Source: Facebook

“I expected him, partly because of his age, to be a caretaker, to maintain the status quo,” Professor Mason said. “From the beginning, he was ambitious, energetic, laying out a clear vision. He wasn’t just speaking in vague platitudes.”

Prof. Patrick Mason, a historian at Utah State University. Source: New York Times

“On behalf of Janet and our family, I extend heartfelt condolences on the passing of President Russell M. Nelson.President Nelson’s remarkable journey, from U alum to pioneering heart surgeon to global faith leader, reflects a life of innovation, compassion, and devotion. His influence and discipleship are woven into the history of our university, the lives of many of our students, and people across the globe.”

University of Utah President Taylor R. Randall.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com as information becomes available.