Listening to the Voice of Conscience - East Idaho News

Thomas S. Monson once said, “You can’t be right by doing wrong; you can’t be wrong by doing right. Your personal conscience always warns you as a friend before it punishes you as judge.”

This profound truth highlights the sacred gift of conscience—a divine compass placed within each of us.

In a world that often blurs the lines between right and wrong, our conscience remains a steady inner voice, gently guiding us toward righteousness and integrity.

When we listen, it speaks as a friend, nudging us back onto the path of truth.

When we ignore it, it eventually corrects us as a judge, reminding us that every choice has consequences.

This theme resonates deeply with Scripture.

Romans 2:15 tells us that God has written His law on our hearts, and our conscience bears witness.

The Holy Spirit also plays an essential role in helping us discern what is right, bringing conviction when we stray and peace when we walk in obedience.

Doing what is right—even when it’s hard or unpopular—builds spiritual strength and draws us closer to God.

On the other hand, when we justify wrongdoing, even in small ways, we risk dulling that inner voice until it’s harder to hear.

Living a life of integrity means making choices that honor both our faith and our values, even when no one is watching.

It means trusting that righteousness will always be right—even if it’s not easy, convenient, or applauded by others.

The more we listen to our conscience and invite the Spirit to lead us, the more confident and clear our decisions become. May we have the courage to do right, the humility to listen, and the wisdom to follow where God is calling us—even when the world tells us otherwise.

This message is courtesy of Sunday Blessings; heard weekly on Sundays from 5am to 5pm on Classy 97, Classy 97 Lite, and Sunny 97. For inspirational music and messages of hope 24/7, we invite you to tune you HD radio to 97.3 HD3 and download the Sunny 97 app in your app store to take it everywhere you go. Just search ‘Sunny Idaho’ and install the free app to listen today!