 Local food trailer brings a taste of homemade French and Japan-inspired crepes to eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

Breaking News

LDS First Presidency issues statement condemning 'horrific acts of violence,' calls for kindness and love

East Idaho Eats

Local food trailer brings a taste of homemade French and Japan-inspired crepes to eastern Idaho

  Published at
Rett Nelson

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...
The strawberry ice cream sundae crepe at The French Crepe food trailer is served with freshly-sliced strawberries, homemade whipped cream and Farr’s vanilla ice cream. It’s topped off with a drizzle of Nutella. It’s one of the items we tried at The French Crepe, which you can watch in the video above. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

ALTA, Wyoming – Customers throughout Teton Valley are raving about The French Crepe, a food trailer owned by 16-year-old Isabella Mayberry.

Isabella serves sweet and savory homemade crepes at community events, inspired by crepes in Japan and France.

RELATED | Local teen’s mobile food trailer serves homemade crepes for customers

EastIdahoNews.com sampled some of the menu, which you can watch in the video above. Isabella made two items for us — one of which was the strawberry ice cream sundae crepe. It comes with freshly-sliced strawberries, homemade whipped cream and Farr’s vanilla ice cream. It’s topped off with a drizzle of Nutella.

Isabella says this is the most popular sweet crepe on the menu and it’s inspired by the crepes in Japan, which are served with either cheesecake or ice cream.

The Venice Crepe is made with buckwheat flour and is made with chicken, spinach, sliced tomatoes, shredded mozzarella cheese and Pesto. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
The Venice Crepe is made with buckwheat flour and is made with chicken, spinach, sliced tomatoes, shredded mozzarella cheese and Pesto. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

She also made us a delicious Venice Crepe. It comes with chicken, spinach, sliced tomatoes, Pesto and shredded mozzarella cheese.

“It’s made with buckwheat flour, so it’s gluten free,” Isabella says. “In France, they make their savory crepes using buckwheat flour, so that’s where we took the recipe from.”

Isabella is hoping to expand her business into the Idaho Falls and Rexburg areas. Those wanting her to cater for an event can call her at (208) 701-5555.

Isabella Mayberry poses for a photo outside her food trailer. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Isabella Mayberry poses for a photo outside her food trailer. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

SUBMIT A CORRECTION