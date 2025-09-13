Local food trailer brings a taste of homemade French and Japan-inspired crepes to eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

Local food trailer brings a taste of homemade French and Japan-inspired crepes to eastern IdahoPublished at
ALTA, Wyoming – Customers throughout Teton Valley are raving about The French Crepe, a food trailer owned by 16-year-old Isabella Mayberry.
Isabella serves sweet and savory homemade crepes at community events, inspired by crepes in Japan and France.
EastIdahoNews.com sampled some of the menu, which you can watch in the video above. Isabella made two items for us — one of which was the strawberry ice cream sundae crepe. It comes with freshly-sliced strawberries, homemade whipped cream and Farr’s vanilla ice cream. It’s topped off with a drizzle of Nutella.
Isabella says this is the most popular sweet crepe on the menu and it’s inspired by the crepes in Japan, which are served with either cheesecake or ice cream.
She also made us a delicious Venice Crepe. It comes with chicken, spinach, sliced tomatoes, Pesto and shredded mozzarella cheese.
“It’s made with buckwheat flour, so it’s gluten free,” Isabella says. “In France, they make their savory crepes using buckwheat flour, so that’s where we took the recipe from.”
Isabella is hoping to expand her business into the Idaho Falls and Rexburg areas. Those wanting her to cater for an event can call her at (208) 701-5555.
