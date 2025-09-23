Local man charged after selling meth and cocaine to undercover police - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A Dubois man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine after selling them to an undercover officer.

Marco Antonio Galvan, 46, was charged with three felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one felony count of trafficking cocaine, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Galvan, if he is found guilty, faces a possible mandatory minimum of three years or up to life in prison.

According to court documents, detectives from the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho State Police made controlled purchases from a man identified as Galvan since Aug. 4.

The first meeting took place on County Line Road, on Aug. 4, near Lindsey Boulevard, where Galvan was spotted in a silver car near a gas station. The undercover officer parked near the Galvan, and the man entered the undercover officer’s vehicle.

The undercover officer purchased 116.6 grams of methamphetamine and 17 grams of cocaine. Both were tested and returned positive for the narcotics. Galvan was followed back to an address in Dubois.

Another purchase was made on Aug. 11, in the parking lot of 500 South Utah Avenue, where 30.5 grams of cocaine and 114.7 grams of methamphetamine were purchased for $2,300.

The undercover officer reported that Galvan was observed pulling a bag from the backseat, and upon entering the vehicle, it was found to be a bag of potatoes.

Galvan opened the sack of potatoes and took two plastic baggies from it, which contained the methamphetamine and cocaine.

On Aug. 12, a GPS tracker warrant was obtained, and a tracker was placed on Galvan’s vehicle.

On Sept. 2, more surveillance was conducted on Galvan, who had conducted two different transactions in Idaho Falls.

The next day, another controlled purchase was made in the same parking lot on Aug. 11. The undercover officer bought $1,300 of methamphetamine, 115.4 grams, and gave another $300 for a payoff.

Galvan gave the undercover officer six “carts,” which are THC vape cartridges for vape pens, and six preloaded vape pens.

The document states that Galvan had told the undercover officer that he had 4 ounces of cocaine left, but that he’d be meeting with his supplier soon. Regarding his methamphetamine, Galvan said he isn’t concerned about the supply of it.

Discussing the THC cartridges, he told the undercover officer to pay him back for them once he sold them, as he’s getting 50 more and has a ton with him.

A search warrant for Galvan’s vehicle was obtained and executed on Sept. 18 after a traffic stop was conducted. A search of the vehicle resulted in 1,079.3 grams of methamphetamine, 30.5 grams of cocaine, 36 preloaded vape pens and 14 vape cartridges.

A test of the narcotics resulted in a positive for methamphetamine and cocaine.

A search of Galvan’s apartment was also conducted and resulted in 1,037.4 grams of methamphetamine, 75.4 grams of cocaine, 35 preloaded vape pens and nine vape cartridges. A test was done on what was found and returned a positive for methamphetamine and cocaine.

Galvan is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Michael Kirkham at 1 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Though Galvan has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.