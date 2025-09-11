Local man charged with trafficking cocaine and marijuana after traffic stop - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 26-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop led officers to find 226 grams of cocaine and 1.5 pounds of marijuana with a child in the vehicle.

According to court documents, an officer with the Idaho Falls Police Department saw a black Jeep Cherokee speeding north on Interstate 15 at 90 mph and initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle was registered to Miguel Angel Beltran Higuera. Beltran Higuera, who did not have a valid driver’s license, was the driver, police said.

A K9 was used to conduct a free-air sniff on the Jeep, and it indicated the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and inside the center console were two bundles wrapped in plastic wrap, police said. Two more were found within the dashboard.

More of the bundles were found in the back seat, specifically where a child had been sitting. The documents do not specify the child’s age.

A search of Beltran Higuera’s wallet revealed $1,800, and police said having that amount of money was consistent with the sale of narcotics.

The document states that the officer began to unwrap the bundles and found seven plastic baggies, which contained 8 ounces or 225 grams of cocaine. Multiple bundles contained a leafy substance, which later tested positive for marijuana, and which weighed a total of 1.5 pounds.

Beltran Higuera was charged with felony trafficking cocaine, felony trafficking marijuana and felony possession of a controlled substance with a child present.

He is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge John Dewey for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Though Beltran Higuera has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty. He faces a potential punishment of up to life in prison.