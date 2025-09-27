Local man creates refuge for at-risk youth, hosts Fall Festival to spread the word - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Guy Nason is on a mission to create a refuge for struggling youth in eastern Idaho, and he won’t stop until it’s complete.

The Pocatello man knows firsthand how difficult the teenage years can be. He struggled as a young person and has watched loved ones face similar battles.

“I am 10 years sober and have had mental health issues with my own children. That’s where my passion comes from,” Nason said. “Through my own experiences, I discovered that there is not much help for struggling youth in eastern Idaho, and it shows in the suicide rates of our adolescents.”

Now, with the support of his wife Alice, their four children, and two nephews they’ve raised, Nason is preparing to open the Nason House of Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to at-risk youth and families.

About Nason House of Hope

The organization has secured a location at the corner of Poleline and Fir Streets in Pocatello.

The facility will initially operate as a 12-bed center, offering inpatient and outpatient care, educational programs, trade training, counseling, and transitional housing.

Plans also include:

-Hope Academy, a private school serving Pre-K through 12th grade, with a focus on vocational training such as welding, construction, plumbing, and electrical work, paired with behavioral therapy.

-A CPS holding facility providing supervised visits, medical care, counseling, and education for children in Child Protective Services cases.

-Animal therapy, including equine-assisted programs.

-Detox services under medical supervision.

-A recreation center and gym for physical and emotional wellness.

“I’m just a regular working-class man, but I wanted to do something. I tossed and turned at night and couldn’t let it go,” Nason said. “So I built a team of compassionate people and took on this massive, unique project.

Raising awareness at the Family Fun Fall Festival

To help spread the word, the Nason family is hosting a Family Fun Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 4, from noon to 7 p.m. at Mystic Gardens by the Portneuf Wellness Complex.

The Halloween-themed event will feature a car show, bounce houses, pumpkin painting, a costume contest, and more. Goody bags will be given to the first 50 children who attend.

“Everything is free at the event except for the food, raffle tickets, and silent auction,” Nason said. “We’re accepting donations if people would like to contribute, but more than anything I want to get the word out on our mission.”

Looking Ahead

While navigating the red tape of licensing and accreditation has slowed the process, Nason is determined to open the first Nason House of Hope by the start of 2026.

Nason’s long-term vision is to build four facilities across Idaho, so families won’t have to travel far to visit their loved ones, noting that when a child is struggling with substance abuse, usually the entire family is struggling.

“We never want to turn any kid away. If we save just one kid’s life, every minute of the hard work we’ve put in is worth it,” he concluded.

For more information, visit nasonhouseofhope.org or follow Nason House of Hope on Facebook.