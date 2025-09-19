Local man in hospital after dirt bike 'freak accident.' Here's how you can help - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 30-year-old man is at the hospital in a medically induced coma after what’s being called a “freak accident” involving his dirt bike.

Josh Byrne, his wife, Shelby, and their two young children live in Burton, outside of Rexburg. On Saturday, Sept. 6, Josh and Shelby, along with other family members, were taking care of Josh’s grandma. Donna Byrne had just been put in hospice due to her health. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer last year.

Joselyn Byrne, Josh’s cousin, said she wanted the two to go home and get some rest that afternoon. She said Josh went to run a quick errand on his dirt bike.

“He was just going home to rest, and then this freak accident happened,” Joselyn said.

The crash occurred on an asphalt road with loose gravel on it.

Courtesy GoFundMe

“He lost control. He ended up hitting a power pole with his head. Shelby was right behind him,” Joselyn said. “He normally wears a helmet, and he normally wears proper clothing, but he was in a tank top and shorts.”

Madison Fire Deputy Chief Troyce Miskin told EastIdahoNews.com that emergency crews responded to the area of 1023 South 4000 West for a motorcycle crash and transported a patient to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls in critical condition.

Joselyn said Josh was rushed into immediate surgery. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, extensive road rash and more, she told EastIdahoNews.com. He is in the intensive care unit.

“He has a fractured skull, he has a pretty severe scalp injury and a subarachnoid brain bleed,” she said.

To make matters worse, family members received devastating news that developed while all of this took place.

“My grandma ended up passing away Sunday morning while Josh was in the hospital. So she passed away not even 15 hours after Josh was admitted,” Joselyn said. “It’s been pretty hard for all of us. We have all been trying to grieve the loss of our grandma, and Josh doesn’t even know. He missed her funeral. It’s been a lot to process.”

She was 78. Read her obituary here.

During this time, Joselyn said family members are doing all they can to support Josh and Shelby. That’s why she has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

Josh does not have health insurance. He recently started a job with Broulim’s.

“He was 28 days away from his 90-day probationary period being over with Broulim’s. He has no short-term disability, and he has no insurance. They think that the recovery process for all of this could be up to 12 months,” Joselyn said.

The GoFundMe has a $6,500 goal. As of Friday afternoon, $320 had been raised. The donations would go towards the costs for ICU care, surgeries, imaging, specialist consults and rehabilitation.

“If you can’t donate, please consider sharing this page to spread the word. Most of all, please keep Joshua and his family in your thoughts and prayers as he continues to fight and heal,” the GoFundMe reads.

Joselyn said it’s been a challenging time. She said Shelby is strong and doing what she can for her husband and two children.

The Byrne family | GoFundMe

“She’s staying optimistic. She’s trying to stay hopeful for Josh. It’s also hard to see him the way he is and there has not been a whole lot of progress. The little progress we have had is positive,” Joselyn said.

She said that he is pulled out of sedation daily to see how he reacts, but he hasn’t been awake, followed commands or talked to anyone. However, his brother squeezed his hand, and Josh squeezed back, she said.

Joselyn said Josh is like a brother to her. He’s got a huge heart and is very family-oriented. She, along with everyone else, is hoping for the best.

There are other ways to help Josh and his family besides the GoFundMe. Three different events are coming up to raise funds:

Saturday, Sept. 20: Money will be collected at the Idaho Falls Raceway during Championship Night. Joselyn said racers will walk through the stands with their helmets to get donations. General admission opens at 4 p.m. Karts race at 5 p.m., and the cars race at 7 p.m. Click here for more information. Sunday, Sept. 21: A fundraiser will be at the Star Bar in St. Anthony at noon. It’s a pool tournament, potato bar and silent auction. There will be live music too. Sunday, Sept. 28: Desert Rose Ink, 5th Avenue Beauty, LBYC and For Keeps Permanent Jewelry will be hosting an event offering flash tattoos, spray tans, tooth gems and permanent jewelry. Doors open at noon. They are donating a percentage of all earnings to the Byrne family.

“We are all trying to rally around them and help. We are all really close and tight-knit,” Joselyn said.

EIRMC spokeswoman Coleen Niemann said Josh was in serious condition on Friday.