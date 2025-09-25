Local mayor and deputy shot at in Arimo; STAR team at 'critical incident' - East Idaho News

ARIMO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area of Woodland and High Street in Arimo due to an active critical incident.

Bannock Sheriff Tony Manu told EastIdahoNews.com there was a shooting incident on Thursday afternoon where a citizen fired at a sheriff’s deputy and at Arimo Mayor Lonnie Gunter.

As of 4 p.m., Bannock County spokeswoman Emma Iannacone confirmed a suspect is currently barricaded inside a home.

“We are waiting for a peaceful resolution and will provide an update when more information is available,” Iannacone said.

The Bannock County STAR Team (a multi-agency SWAT Team) and sheriff’s deputies are on scene.

Manu declined to share any further details, stating that the situation is ongoing and deputies are working to resolve it peacefully.

It’s unclear if there have been any injuries.

EastIdahoNews.com called the City of Arimo for comment, but there was no answer.

This is a developing story. EastIdahoNews.com will update this information as more details become available.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article reported Lava Hot Springs Mayor Vicky Lyon was shot at based on information provided by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. That information was incorrect.

Bannock County officials have confirmed that it was the Arimo Mayor Lonnie Gunter who was shot at. EastIdahoNews.com apologizes for the error.