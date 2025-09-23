Man sentenced after downloading child pornography while detectives were already searching his other devices - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A 19-year-old Rexburg man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to downloading child pornography.

District Judge Steven Boyce sentenced Kyle Allan to 2.5 to 10 years in prison. He will be given credit for time already served, be required to register as a sex offender, and pay at least $1,091 in court fines and fees.

Allan was initially charged in August 2024 with 10 counts of felony possession or accessing child sexually exploitative material.

In May, Allan signed a plea agreement, agreeing to plead guilty to two of the counts. The prosecution agreed to drop the remaining counts and recommend a minimum of 2.5 years and a maximum of 10 years in prison at sentencing.

The plea agreement was non-binding, meaning that Boyce did not have to agree to either party’s recommendations for sentencing. If he rejected it, the case would have been sent back for more negotiations for a plea deal or a trial.

The case

According to court documents, detectives with the Idaho Crimes Against Children Task Force were notified in October 2023 about multiple cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The cybertip stated that there had been files of child pornography uploaded to Discord, an online communication platform.

Detectives tracked the Discord user profile to an IP address in Rexburg, which led them to Allan.

On June 24, 2024, the ICAC task force, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Rexburg Police Department executed a search warrant at Allan’s home.

Detectives seized “numerous devices” and interviewed Allan, who admitted to viewing child pornography and having it on his devices. Allan was 18 years old at the time of the search warrant, but was not arrested that day, “as more forensic examination of his devices needed to be done,” according to court documents.

Police reports say a second search warrant was then obtained to search the devices, which detectives say was “unusual, but per the request of the magistrate judge.”

On July 31, detectives received the contents of Allan’s Google account in response to a warrant, which showed he had connected a new electronic device to his Google Drive.

According to court documents, Allan had downloaded more images and videos of child pornography on July 10, just 16 days after the search of his home. They later learned that he also downloaded child pornography to a gaming device on July 22.

The children being raped and abused in these images and videos ranged from 3 years old to teenagers.

On Aug. 22, 2024, detectives obtained another search warrant for Allan’s home due to the new information. Allan was detained and taken to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for an interview.

During the interview, Allan said he had purchased a new phone after the search warrant in June.

According to police reports, detectives also researched a previous case where Allan had been accused of uploading child pornography. In January 2022, detectives received a cybertip, stating that a Snapchat account connected to Allan had uploaded three images of child pornography. The case was reportedly closed because “it was old and there wasn’t much information at the time,” according to the police reports.