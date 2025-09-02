Meet Radar. He's our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

This “extremely smart” 4-year-old Shepherd mix is our Pet of the Week.

Romi Weaver, operations manager at the Snake River Animal Shelter, says Radar, the dog’s name, knows tricks and they aren’t sure whether it was something he was taught by his previous owner.

He responds to “sit,” “down” and “up.”

Cats do not bother Radar and he does fine around other dogs, although he prefers smaller dogs. He’s well behaved around children.

“His whole life, he was walked by children around his neighborhood,” Weaver says.

To meet Radar or learn more, stop by the shelter during regular business hours. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.