Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash near Twin Lakes - East Idaho News

TWIN LAKES — Idaho State Police are investigating a serious crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital Saturday morning.

The collision happened around 8:50 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 41 at West Village Boulevard in Kootenai County.

Investigators say a 35-year-old man from Newport, Washington, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on SH 41 when he struck a Ford Super Duty pickup.

The pickup, driven by a 46-year-old Coeur d’Alene man with three passengers, was making a left turn from West Village Boulevard onto the highway.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital. No one in the pickup was injured.

Both directions of SH 41 were blocked for about three hours while emergency crews worked at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.