Pocatello man arrested, charged after victim reports assault and break-in - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a home by climbing through a window, beating a woman and stealing her keys.

Andrae Kenneth Griggs, 37, was charged with the felonies of robbery, burglary and possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

If he is found guilty, he faces a potential punishment of up to life in prison.

According to court documents, an officer with the Pocatello Police Department responded to the 500 block of Richland Avenue after a report had come in of an assault on Aug. 22.

The victim told officers that Griggs had climbed through her window and punched her in the face, and taken her keys. The officers reported there was redness on the victim’s face.

Video footage was found that showed Griggs crawling through a kitchen window.

On Aug. 31, an officer stopped and arrested Griggs based on the probable cause from the incident nine days prior. After his Miranda Rights were read to him, he was questioned about what had occurred with the victim.

According to court documents, Griggs told officers he was there only to retrieve his keys.

A K9 officer arrived and indicated the presence of narcotics coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding methamphetamine inside, according to court documents.

Griggs was taken to the Pocatello Police Department, where court documents state he admitted to climbing through the window and taking the keys from the victim.

Griggs is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge David Cousin at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 16.