Public invited to open house for proposed changes to US-20 in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an open house this week to share proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 20 from Idaho Falls to Arco.

US-20 is one of the few highways that runs east to west across the entire United States. This section is a vital route for commerce and the 6,000 eastern Idahoans who work at the Idaho National Laboratory.

Originally built in 1950, the roadway requires robust improvements to continue to serve motorists for years to come. The design proposes increasing safety by adding capacity, widening the road to two lanes in each direction starting at Idaho Falls and moving west. Widening will improve safety for freight, agricultural, recreational and commuter traffic where limited passing opportunities and lines of sight now exist.

Those attending the open house will have the chance to comment on these proposed designs, learn the project timelines and see how construction impacts are being mitigated.

Open house details:

Snake River Event Center at the Shilo Inn

780 Lindsay Blvd, Idaho Falls

Thursday, September 4

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

For those unable to attend, an online option will be available September 4-18 at us20arcotoif.com.

“We know this route needs improvements and have been very focused on working towards them,” ITD District Engineer Jason Minzghor said. “We’re excited to get public input on the design and see construction happen in the very near future.”

Construction could begin as early as next summer due to additional funds dedicated to the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation program by Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature earlier this year. This bonding program enhances safety, improves mobility, further strengthens Idaho’s economy and positively impacts communities across the state for years to come.