 READ: Attorney General letter announcing no charges in Victor Perez officer-involved fatal shooting - East Idaho News
VICTOR PEREZ CASE

READ: Attorney General letter announcing no charges in Victor Perez officer-involved fatal shooting

  Published at  | Updated at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...
Victor Perez in a hospital bed before he died. | Courtesy photo

BOISE — The Idaho Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday that charges will not be filed against four Pocatello police officers who shot Victor Perez, a teenager with developmental disabilities.

Here is the letter from Idaho Deputy Attorney General Jeff Nye to Bannock County Prosecuting Attorney Ian Johnson explaining why charges will not be filed. You can read our entire story about the decision here.

RELATED | Officers who shot and killed autistic teenager Victor Perez will not face criminal charges

Pocatello OIS Letter Signed Page 01

Pocatello OIS Letter Signed Page 02

Pocatello OIS Letter Signed Page 03

Pocatello OIS Letter Signed Page 04

Pocatello OIS Letter Signed Page 06

Pocatello OIS Letter Signed Page 05

Pocatello OIS Letter Signed Page 07

Pocatello OIS Letter Signed Page 08

Pocatello OIS Letter Signed Page 09

Pocatello OIS Letter Signed Page 10

Pocatello OIS Letter Signed Page 11

Pocatello OIS Letter Signed Page 12

SUBMIT A CORRECTION