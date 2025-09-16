Sage Hill Casino to close temporarily for remodel - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — Sage Hill Casino will close Sunday, Sept. 21, for renovations and is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Oct. 15.

According to a news release, the casino, part of the Sage Hill Travel Center south of Blackfoot off I-15 Exit 89, is undergoing upgrades designed to improve comfort, efficiency and overall service quality.

The Sage Hill Travel Center’s Sinclair fuel station and café — popular for its $2 burger day — will remain open throughout the casino’s renovation period.

“These upgrades are an investment in our guests,” said Colista Matsaw, CEO of Shoshone-Bannock gaming operations. “We appreciate the community’s patience during this short closure and look forward to welcoming everyone back to an improved Sage Hill experience.”

Guests can follow Sage Hill Casino on social media or visit https://www.shobangaming.com/ for updates.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes own and operate three gaming properties: Sage Hill Casino and Travel Center, Bannock Peak Casino and Truck Stop, and the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall.