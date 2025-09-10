Shelley man charged in series of car burglaries in Bingham faces similar charges in Bonneville - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A Shelley man who has been accused of committing a string of car burglaries faces new charges in Bonneville County after a man reported his vehicles were broken into and a revolver was stolen.

Adrian Solis, 24, has been charged with two felony burglary charges, felony grand theft of a firearm and misdemeanor petit theft.

If Solis is found guilty, he faces up to 35 years in prison.

According to court documents, the car burglaries occurred on June 25, a day before the one that had occurred in Shelley.

Solis faces similar charges in Bingham County, but according to an amended complaint, he is charged with 24 felony counts of burglary and three felony counts of grand theft.

If found guilty, each burglary count carries a potential 10-year prison sentence, while each grand theft charge could result in up to 14 years.

The document states that the victim had reported that his two vehicles were broken into and that a firearm was stolen.

The first vehicle was the one that had the firearm, and the second vehicle had a pair of binoculars, an O’light brand flashlight, and a handheld radio taken from it. The second vehicle was reported to have had damage to it, indicating it had been pried open from the top, according to court documents.

In total, the estimated value of what was taken was $930.

The victim also reported to deputies that his son was camping in the backyard, and that someone had opened his tent during the evening, but he didn’t have a description of the suspect.

A detective with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office notified deputies that they were investigating multiple burglaries in the area, had identified a suspect vehicle, and were working on obtaining a search warrant.

A few hours after deputies spoke with the victim over the break-ins, the detective from Bingham County advised that the search warrant was executed, and the belongings of the victim were found in Solis’s vehicle.

Solis is scheduled to appear in the Bonneville County case before Magistrate Judge Keith Walker or Ralph Savage at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16.

In the Bingham County Case, Solis is scheduled for an arraignment before District Judge Stevan Thompson at 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 24.