Shooting at Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in Michigan leaves multiple victims, suspect dead - East Idaho News

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KSL.com) — Multiple people were reportedly wounded Sunday in a shooting and fire at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Genesee County, Michigan.

Police said the suspected shooter is dead and there is no current public threat.

According to a message posted by the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the church on McCandlish Road.

Initial communications described multiple victims trapped inside the burning building at 4285 McCandlish Road. Police confirmed the shooter is down and that there is no ongoing danger to the public. Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area while operations and investigation continue.

Fire crews remain active at the site.

Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah posted on the social platform X, “I’m sick. Praying for my brothers and sisters in Michigan,” expressing concern for those affected.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee also reacted, tweeting, “My prayers are with the congregation and families in Grand Blanc, Michigan. There is no more despicable act than attacking peaceful followers of God as they worship.”

Former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who grew up in Michigan, tweeted, “Tragedy in Michigan as my brothers and sisters and their church are targets of violence. Praying for healing and comforting.”

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi wrote on X, “I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI and @ATFHQ agents are en route to the scene now. Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted, “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire Grand Blanc community during this horrific time,” acknowledging the attack and its impact on local residents.

The church, circled by a parking lot and a large lawn, is located near residential areas and a Jehovah’s Witness church in Grand Blanc, the Associated Press reported. The community of roughly 8,000 people is just outside Flint.

The shooting happened the morning after President Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at 101.

This is a developing story and will be updated.