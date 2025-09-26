Standoff over; man in custody after firing gun at Arimo mayor, sheriff's deputy - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The following is an update from Bannock County:

A man is in custody following an eight-hour standoff at a residence in Arimo on Thursday.

Brandon Hess, 47, of Arimo, was arrested and is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault after allegedly firing a weapon at Arimo Mayor Lonnie Gunter and a Bannock County Sheriff’s deputy. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. as the mayor and deputy arrived at Hess’ home at 360 High Street to address an ordinance violation. Neither the mayor nor the deputy was injured.

Following the gunfire, Hess barricaded himself inside the home, prompting a large law enforcement response. The Special Tactics and Response (STAR) Team was deployed to assist with negotiations and ensure public safety. Nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution, and High Street and Woodland Avenue were temporarily closed to traffic.

After about eight hours of negotiation and tactical efforts, Hess was taken into custody without further incident.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information will be released at this time.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the STAR Team and its partner agencies, the Arimo Fire Department, and the Bannock County Ambulance District for their professionalism and support during this critical incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

ARIMO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area of Woodland and High Street in Arimo due to an active critical incident.

Bannock Sheriff Tony Manu told EastIdahoNews.com there was a shooting incident on Thursday afternoon where a citizen fired at a sheriff’s deputy and at Arimo Mayor Lonnie Gunter.

As of 4 p.m., Bannock County spokeswoman Emma Iannacone confirmed a suspect is currently barricaded inside a home.

“We are waiting for a peaceful resolution and will provide an update when more information is available,” Iannacone said.

The Bannock County STAR Team (a multi-agency SWAT Team) and sheriff’s deputies are on scene.

Manu said the incident began as a dispute over a city ordinance after a hose was stretched across the street. When the mayor and a sheriff’s deputy went to the individual’s home to discuss it, shots were fired.

Manu added that he did not have the specific ordinance details and declined to elaborate further, citing the ongoing investigation as deputies work to resolve the situation peacefully.

It’s unclear if there have been any injuries.

EastIdahoNews.com called the City of Arimo for comment, but there was no answer.

This is a developing story. EastIdahoNews.com will update this information as more details become available.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article reported Lava Hot Springs Mayor Vicky Lyon was shot at based on information provided by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. That information was incorrect.

Bannock County officials have confirmed that it was the Arimo Mayor Lonnie Gunter who was shot at. EastIdahoNews.com apologizes for the error.