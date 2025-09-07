The beauty of simple, faithful living - East Idaho News

Laura Ingalls Wilder’s timeless wisdom — “It is still best to be honest and truthful; to make the most of what we have; to be happy with simple pleasures; and have courage when things go wrong” — reminds us that the most enduring values are often the simplest.

In a world that constantly pushes for more, faster, and louder, her words call us back to a grounded, meaningful way of living. Honesty, gratitude, contentment, and courage are not just virtues—they are spiritual disciplines that align us with God’s heart and lead to a life of peace and purpose.

Scripture reinforces these themes in powerful ways. Philippians 4:11–13 teaches us the secret of contentment in all circumstances through Christ’s strength. Proverbs is filled with praise for integrity and truthfulness, reminding us that honesty builds a foundation that cannot be shaken. And throughout the Bible, we are reminded that courage in the face of adversity isn’t about the absence of fear, but the presence of faith. When we embrace simplicity and walk in truth, we invite God’s peace to dwell in our hearts and homes, no matter the chaos around us.

Spiritual growth often happens in the ordinary moments—sharing a meal, choosing truth over convenience, enjoying the quiet beauty of God’s creation, or holding on to hope when life gets hard. These small, intentional choices reflect a deep trust in God’s goodness and provision. Wilder’s words aren’t just a nostalgic nod to the past; they are a roadmap to a richer, more joyful present. When we live honestly, gratefully, and bravely, we don’t just endure life—we reflect God’s light through it.

