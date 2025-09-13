'The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry,' Charlie Kirk's wife says - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Erika Kirk fought back tears Friday night in her first public address since her husband, Charlie Kirk, was shot in the neck and killed Wednesday while speaking to students at Utah Valley University.

Charlie Kirk was a prominent conservative activist and the founder of Turning Point USA.

“Two days ago, my husband, Charlie, went to see the face of his Savior and his God,” Erika Kirk said. “Charlie always said that when he was gone, he wanted to be remembered for his courage and for his faith.”

Erika Kirk talked about the things her husband loved, specifically mentioning his children, America, nature, the Chicago Cubs and the Oregon Ducks, among other things.

“Every day, he would ask me, ‘How can I serve you better? How can I be a better husband? How can I be a better father?’ Such a good man. He still is a good man,” Erika Kirk said. “He was the perfect father. He was the perfect husband.”

She also spoke about his devotion to his brand, Turning Point USA, and promised that the movement her husband built “will never die.”

“No one will ever forget my husband’s name, and I will make sure of it. It will become stronger, bolder, louder and greater than ever,” Erika Kirk said. “My husband’s mission will not end. Not even for a moment.”

She promised that the Turning Point USA-hosted American Comeback Tour will continue this fall and that there will be more tours in the years to come. Charlie Kirk was due to return to Utah on Sept. 30 to Utah State University for another stop on his tour.

“To all of the young people who felt inspired by my husband’s faith and hard work, all of you already know what Charlie would want you to do. You know. If you’re in high school or if you’re in college, go find your local Turning Point USA chapter. Join it. Stay involved. He wants you to make a difference,” Erika Kirk said.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Friday announced that the man suspected of shooting and killing conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University has been arrested.

Tyler James Robinson, 22, of Washington, Washington County, was arrested in southern Utah after police received tips from Robinson’s family members and a friend.

Erika Kirk thanked the local, state and federal law enforcement personnel, whom she said worked “tirelessly to capture my husband’s assassin.”

“The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and of God’s merciful love. They should all know this: If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world,” Erika Kirk said. “The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

Beyond getting involved in Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk urged people to join a “Bible-believing church.”

“Our battle is not simply a political one. Above all, it is spiritual … the spiritual warfare is palpable,” Erika Kirk said.

“I will never, ever have the words to describe the loss that I feel in my heart. I honestly have no idea what any of this means. I know that God does, but I don’t. But Charlie, baby, I know you do too,” Erika Kirk said. “The movement’s not going anywhere, and it will only grow stronger when you join it.”