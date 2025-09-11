These local events will commemorate the 24th anniversary of 9/11 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Many events are scheduled for Thursday to pay respects to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Idaho Falls

Busch Ag & IFPD 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Anheuser-Busch is partnering with the Idaho Falls Police Department to commemorate the 24th anniversary of 9/11.

“For the second year, Anheuser-Busch is partnering with the Idaho Falls Police Department to raise money for three local charities benefiting our community and first responders,” says a release from the Idaho Falls Police Department. “First responders will make the climb, and you can help show your support by pledging a donation in honor of their climb during the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge.”

Officers and staff, along with other first responders, are climbing the Idaho Falls malt house stairs between Sept. 1 and 11. The stairs will not be open to the public.

First responders can choose which charity to dedicate their climb to during each climb and will log their progress each time they leave the stairs.

Unveiling of 9/11 monument

Bonneville County Fire District 1, is partnering with Heroes Defense and the city of Ammon for a ceremony to unveil a permanent monument honoring the first responders who lost their lives during 9/11.

The unveiling will take place on Thursday at Bonneville County Fire District 1, 2137 S. Ammon Road, starting at 7:30 PM.

“Community members, veterans, first responders, and local officials are invited to attend this solemn event of remembrance,” according to the release.

Parking is available at the city of Ammon building at 2135 S. Ammon Rd. or the LDS Church at 2055 S. Ammon Rd.

Pocatello

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Idaho State University invites community members to climb 110 flights of stairs at the ICCU dome in memory of those lost during the terrorist attack.

The climb will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 550 Memorial Drive in Pocatello.

“Each climber can carry a memorial card representing one fallen 9/11 hero. The first 100 participants will receive a free t shirts. Community members are welcome to come watch and cheer on those who are climbing,” says a news release from Idaho State University.” This is a free event and no sign up is required. The event is looking for volunteers. If interested, please sign up to volunteer here. Thank you for your time and dedication to our community! We hope to see you at the event.”

Annual 9/11 Patriot Day Community Commemoration

The Bannock County Veteran Services office is hosting their annual 9/11 Patriot Day Community Commemoration in honor of the 24th anniversary of 9/11.

A flag-raising ceremony will be held on the front steps of the Bannock County Courthouse 624 E Center St. on Thursday, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Rexburg

National Day of Service

The city of Rexburg is partnering with JustServe.org to sponsor a community service project on 9/11 at the Rexburg Veterans Memorial at Smith Park.

“To celebrate the upcoming 9/11 National Day of Service, the City of Rexburg is joining with JustServe.org to sponsor a community service project on September 11th & 12th,” according to a release from JustServe. “Community members are invited to come and help with improvements at the Rexburg Veterans Memorial which is located in Smith Park.”

City officials will provide materials, and volunteer participants will be able to help repaint the memorial itself, do basic landscaping and plant shrubs around the nearby grounds.

“Volunteers are invited to participate in 1-to-2-hour shifts (or as much as they are able) on Thursday, Sept. 11, between 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and on Friday, Sept. 12, from 10 to noon,” according to the release.