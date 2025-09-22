 This 6-year-old Husky is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News
Pet of the Week

This 6-year-old Husky is our Pet of the Week

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Hudson, a 6-and-a-half-year-old Husky, is our Pet of the Week.

He interacts well with people of all ages and other dogs. He needs a home without any cats.

Romi Weaver, operations manager at the Snake River Animal Shelter, says Husky is the pet who has been there the longest and “he is the biggest sweetheart.”

“He goes on playdates all the time and gets amazing reviews,” Weaver says.

To meet Hudson face-to-face or learn more, stop by the shelter during regular business hours at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.

