This terrier mix is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Ruby, a three-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix, is our Pet of the Week.

She is potty and crate-trained and staff at Snake River Animal Shelter say Ruby’s level of excitement makes her ideally suited for kids 12 and up.

Ruby is scared of cats.

Operations manager Romi Weaver says Ruby loves routine, picks up on things really well and is “really smart.”

To meet Ruby face-to-face, stop by the shelter during regular business hours at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.