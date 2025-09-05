Three-term Shelley mayor won't seek re-election - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — After three terms in office, Shelley Mayor Stacy Pascoe will not seek re-election this November. Pascoe, who first served on the City Council from 2011 to 2013 before being elected mayor in 2013, says he has accomplished his goals for the community and is ready to hand the role over to new leadership.

A lifelong Shelley resident and graduate of Shelley High School, Pascoe said his father’s advice inspired him to get involved.

“Growing up, my father told me, ‘If you don’t like what’s going on, get involved or shut up.’ I saw some things happening in Shelley that I didn’t like, so I ran and was elected to the City Council. That’s how it started,” he said.

As mayor, Pascoe is proud of several accomplishments, including helping bring in the Golden Valley Natural jerky plant that employs about 300 people, annexing more property for housing, changing zoning to allow for additional apartments and securing funding for new city water lines that will be implemented within the next three years.

He also prioritized saving money for emergencies.

“I’ve always made sure the city had plenty of contingency funds for water and sewer emergencies or to replace a city vehicle if needed,” he said. “I’ve tried my best not to burden the taxpayers.”

Pascoe recently completed his final city budget, saying he feels the city is in strong financial shape with a capable staff in place.

He also expressed gratitude to residents, saying, “I greatly appreciate the citizens of Shelley who came to me with a problem, but also with ideas for a solution. Shelley is a great place to live. I love the people here. I hope the people of Shelley know how much I appreciate their support.”

Looking ahead, Pascoe believes growth will continue in the region.

“Twenty years down the road, I expect Shelley and Idaho Falls to be connected. Idaho Falls is growing south, and Shelley is growing north. Unless something happens and the economy totally tanks, the growth is inevitable,” he said.

Pascoe plans to remain in Shelley and says he is willing to assist the incoming administration if asked.

“My door is always open if they need my help or advice, but I won’t tell them what to do,” he said.

He acknowledged that financing and annexation have been the most challenging aspects of his role and advised his successor to always ensure the city maintains strong contingency funds.

