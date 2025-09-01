TOBYMAC announces concert at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Christian music superstar TOBYMAC will bring his Hits Deep Tour to eastern Idaho for the first time next spring.

The Awakening Foundation announced that the 2026 tour will include a stop at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Friday, March 6. Tickets go on sale Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Now in its 11th year, the Hits Deep Tour is known for showcasing some of the biggest names in Christian music.

The lineup features TOBYMAC, Crowder, and Jeremy Camp – artists who have collectively released more than 70 No. 1 hits and hundreds of Top 10 singles.

Fans can expect a night packed with well-known songs, from TOBYMAC’s “I just need U” and his latest single “Heaven on My Mind” to Crowder’s “Good God Almighty” and Jeremy Camp’s “I Still Believe.”

“Hits Deep has become a touring tradition that I look forward to every year. What happens on stage is always rich, always passionate and intense,” TOBYMAC said in a statement. “This year’s lineup is a little different, with fewer artists, but way more hits. It’s a great triple pack, going beyond my expectations, and I’m so grateful to announce that we will have Crowder, one of my favorite live artists, along with Jeremy Camp, who is known for his energetic live shows and a barrage of huge hit songs.”

The multi-Grammy Award-winning artist will perform with his band, Diverse City, and says audiences can expect to hear tracks from his new project Heaven On My Mind.

The 2026 tour is supported nationally by Food for the Hungry, Altrua HealthShare, K-LOVE, and Air1 Radio.

More information on the Idaho Falls show can be found at mountainamericacenter.com.